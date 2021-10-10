ZUM TOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $492,137.61 and approximately $72.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.00497034 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,261,601,889 coins and its circulating supply is 14,181,866,618 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

