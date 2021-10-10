ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $286,995.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

