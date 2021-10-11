-$0.06 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

