$0.06 EPS Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GAMB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

