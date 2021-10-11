-$0.06 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Unity Software reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

NYSE U traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.85.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock worth $150,086,573. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

