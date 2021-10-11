-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.72. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

