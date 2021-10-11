$0.19 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.54 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $4,091,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

