$0.31 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ormat Technologies also posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $68.36. 260,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

