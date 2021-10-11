$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HGV stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

