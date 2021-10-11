$0.38 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HGV opened at $47.48 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

