$0.41 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 41.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

