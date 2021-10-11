$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.49 on Monday. Altice USA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

