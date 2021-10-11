-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,566. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

