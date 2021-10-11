-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,566. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.