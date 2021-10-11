$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

BY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $25.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.