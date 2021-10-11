$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

BY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $25.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.