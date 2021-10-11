-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Truist raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 101,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

