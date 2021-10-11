$0.67 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.