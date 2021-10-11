$0.71 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

ORRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

