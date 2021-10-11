-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.39). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

ANAB stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $768.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

