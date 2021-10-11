$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

