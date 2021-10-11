$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.68. 19,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $108.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

