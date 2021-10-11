$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $22.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $731.80. The company had a trading volume of 574,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $666.52 and a 200 day moving average of $620.36. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

