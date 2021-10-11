$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

