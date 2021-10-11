$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Vistra posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Vistra stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 22.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 230.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

