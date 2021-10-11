$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $128.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

