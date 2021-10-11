$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce sales of $10.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the lowest is $10.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $10.18 on Monday. Latch has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

