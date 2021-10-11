$10.56 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $10.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.97 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $40.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.79 billion to $41.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $48.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.61.

American Express stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

