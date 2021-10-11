100,400 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT opened at $31.53 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

