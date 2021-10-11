$107.66 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $107.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $415.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $420.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $455.52 million, with estimates ranging from $453.45 million to $457.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBK opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

