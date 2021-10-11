10,989 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

