$112.52 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce sales of $112.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.12 million and the highest is $123.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $437.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.79 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $650.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $741,000.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. CareMax has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

