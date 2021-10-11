$124.72 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.15 million to $133.28 million. SFL reported sales of $115.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $480.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.42 million to $492.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $507.95 million, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $530.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at $83,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

