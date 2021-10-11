12,916 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,136 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.