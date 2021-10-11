13D Management LLC Sells 4,499 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

13D Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 4.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.68. 14,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,178. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.