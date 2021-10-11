157,000 Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

