180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,026 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.