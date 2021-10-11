180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.93. 475,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

