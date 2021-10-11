180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,707,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,801.86. 12,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,790.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,520.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

