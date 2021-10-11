180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

BA stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.45. 215,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

