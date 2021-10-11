180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,977. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.