180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $51.52. 11,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

