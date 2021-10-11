180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

SBUX traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,101. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

