180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,124. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.