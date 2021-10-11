18,312 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

