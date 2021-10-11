18,470 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

PJT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

