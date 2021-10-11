$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.