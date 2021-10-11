193,465 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 295,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 92.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 248,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.