19,682 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,059 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

