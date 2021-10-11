1irstcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.88 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $41,698.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 275.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

