$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.