$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.